Blades Ready to Return to Win Column

March 10, 2021







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (21-8-0-2) look to get back to their winning ways tonight against the South Carolina Stingrays (12-10-6-2) at Hertz Arena. The last time these two teams met, Florida had their nine-game win streak snapped in a 4-3 shootout loss on Feb. 27. South Carolina broke a 10-game losing streak in that same game. The Stingrays have dropped their last two matchups and currently hold fifth place in the Eastern Conference (.533). Florida is second in the conference with a .710 points percentage.

Florida is winless its last four contests (0-3-0-1), including the shootout loss to South Carolina on Feb. 27. The current winless skid is the longest of its kind this season for the Everblades.

Captain John McCarron leads Florida with 26 points (14g-12a). Michael Huntebrinker is close behind with 24 points on the season (14g-10a). Logan Roe leads all Everblades blueliners in scoring with 12 points (3g-9a).

The Stingrays are headlined by Cole Ully and his 25 points (12g-13a). The forward had four goals and two assists across his last two games against the Blades.

Last weekend's series against Orlando saw the return of Blake Winiecki for Florida. Winiecki missed the last seven games of February and scored a goal in his second game back to the lineup on Saturday. The forward was returned to the top line with John McCarron and Alex Kile by the end of last weekend.

Florida goaltender Evan Buitenhuis saw his first action of the year for the Blades on Sunday against the Solar Bears. Buitenhuis made 28 saves on 32 shots and was handed his first regulation loss of the season. The goaltender came over from the Utah Grizzlies in a trade last week and now holds a 1-1-3 record on the season.

On Tuesday, the Everblades announced the signing of forward Max Cook. Cook, 30, played most recently with the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League. In 13 appearances with the Mayhem this season, Cook averaged a point per game with five goals and eight assists. The forward played the last two seasons under Everblades assistant coach Jesse Kallechy with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen. Cook posted career highs in scoring in the two campaigns under Kallechy. Last year with Fayetteville, Cook ranked second in the SPHL with 38 assists and third in the league with 53 points (15g-38a).

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. South Carolina Stingrays

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

