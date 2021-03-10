Greenville Acquires Broll from Indy; Lethemon Recalled by Los Angeles

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have acquired veteran forward David Broll and future considerations from the Indy Fuel in exchange of defensemen Tim Davison and Ryan Zuhlsdorf. The announcement was made by Swamp Rabbits Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Andrew Lord.

"Broll is a premier power forward in our league, who brings great experience in both the ECHL and AHL," said Lord. "I know David's game well from his time over in the UK last season. He can do it all - play a physical game, hit, fight, make plays and score." Lord continued, "I've also heard nothing but great things about him as a person and teammate. I believe this is an important piece for our hockey club going into the second half and I'm glad we were able to make it happen."

Broll, 28, joins the Upstate with 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 28 games this season with the Indy Fuel. The eighth-year professional had made ECHL stops in Jacksonville and Orlando in addition to 274 American Hockey League games.

The 2011 6th Round selection by the Toronto Maple Leafs totaled 94 games with the Toronto Marlies before eventual AHL stops in Syracuse, St. John's and Laval. Broll made his National Hockey League debut and dressed in five games with the Maple Leafs during the 2013-14 campaign and tallied one assist.

In an additional transaction, the Los Angeles Kings have recalled rookie goaltender John Lethemon. In six appearances, Lethemon sports a 1-1-3 record with a 3.14 goals-against average and .885 save percentage. The 24-year-old netminder earned his first professional win on December 27 at South Carolina.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits hit the ice tomorrow night for the first of three games against the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena is slated for 7 p.m.

