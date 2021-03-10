Americans Extend Covid Policies Through 2020-21 Season

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), have announced that all Covid-19 safety precautions that have been in place at home games during the team's opening nine home games will remain in effect for the balance of the 2020-21 season.

"The Allen Americans are committed to continuing safety procedures to help keep everyone in attendance at our games safe at the Allen Event Center (AEC) for the balance of the 2020-21 season" shares Team President | Alternate Governor Mike Waddell. "The steps outlined in our COVID Roadmap are intended to preserve the safety of staff, players, fans, and guests as we continue to navigate these challenging times."

The Allen Americans look forward to returning to 100% operational mode when we open our 13th season at home on Saturday, October 23, 2021, and are focused on engaging our fans throughout the remainder of our 27 home regular season games this season, and into the Kelly Cup Playoffs in our drive for a fifth league championship in team history.

