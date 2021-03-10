Solar Bears Announce Partnership with Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced a new relationship with Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam® Vodka. Under the terms of the agreement, Pink Whitney becomes the Official Vodka Partner of the Solar Bears.

As part of the relationship, Pink Whitney's assets will include the title sponsorship of "Bear Tracks," the Solar Bears team podcast, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and SoundCloud; sponsorship of a future specialty jersey; and additional in-market activations.

"The Solar Bears are thrilled to bring a quality brand like Pink Whitney to our partnership family," Solar Bears president Chris Heller said. "We look forward to what this will bring to our fans, enabling them to interact with engaging content and activations."

Pink Whitney is a pink lemonade-flavored vodka inspired by former NHL player and current media personality Ryan Whitney and can be purchased in select locations at Amway Center. Please drink responsibly.

