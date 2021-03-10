Indy Acquires a Pair of Defensemen from Greenville

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that they have acquired defensemen Tim Davison and Ryan Zuhlsdorf from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for forward David Broll.

Zuhlsdorf, 23, comes to the Circle City in his first professional season. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound defenseman has skated in six games this season earning one goal, two assists and four penalty minutes. A fifth-round draft pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft (150th overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Zuhlsdorf played four years for the University of Minnesota where he earned four goals and 27 assists in 147 games.

Davison, 26, joins the Fuel in the middle of his third professional season. The 5-foot-10, 179-pound defenseman has played in 70 ECHL games earning four goals, 27 assists and 20 penalty minutes. Prior to joining the Swamp Rabbits this season, Davison played one season for Denmark's Aalborg Pirates where he tallied two goals, 17 assists and 26 penalty minutes.

