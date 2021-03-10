Oilers Claim 2-1 Win in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita began a four-game set against Tulsa on Wednesday night, falling by the final of 2-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Oilers scored a power play goal midway through the third period and held off a late attack by the Thunder for the victory.

Brayden Watts tallied the lone Wichita goal with assists to Spencer Dorowicz and Cam Clarke. Evan Weninger stopped 35 shots in the losing effort.

Matt Lane scored first for the Oilers at 4:36 of the opening frame. He found a rebound near the net and put it past Weninger to make it 1-0. Watts tied it at 13:43. He buried a shot from the right circle that beat Roman Durny to the short-side for his third of the season.

Wichita appeared to take a 2-1 lead in the second. Jay Dickman got to a loose puck near the crease and put it past Durny. The goal was disallowed due to goaltender interference.

In the third, Tulsa took a 2-1 advantage with a power play goal. Garrett Cockerill fired a shot near the Thunder net. The puck ricocheted off a skate and got past Weninger. Durny held the fort down the stretch and the Oilers grabbed the win.

Wichita was 0-for-4 on the man advantage. Watts netted his second goal in the last three games.

The Thunder begins a three-in-three on Friday night against Tulsa at 7:05 p.m.

