Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, March 10 at 7:30 PM

March 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays at Florida Everblades

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Hertz Arena at 7:30 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

FULL STINGRAYS GAME NOTES

About Tonight's Game: After suffering a 4-1 loss in Orlando on Tuesday, the South Carolina Stingrays continue their 3-game Florida road trip on Wednesday in Estero against the Everblades. Although South Carolina is just 2-4-0-2 against Florida in eight contests this season, the Rays have picked up points in each of their last three outings in Estero including a 4-3 shootout win in the most recent matchup on Feb. 27. SC began this trip after a series victory over Jacksonville last week, winning two of three games at the North Charleston Coliseum. Florida, on the other hand, fell in three straight on the road in Orlando last week at the Amway Center. Despite a hard week, the Everblades are still in second place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage of 0.710. After two straight losses, South Carolina has fallen back to fifth place in the standings (.533). Florida ranks second in the league on the offensive end, posting 3.71 goals per outing. South Carolina averages the fifth-most shots on goal per game in the ECHL, putting 32.07 chances on the net per outing.

Scouting the Everblades: Florida is in second place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference after 31 games with a 21-8-0-2 record. However, most recently the Blades have lost four straight and are looking to get back on track at home where they've secured a 12-2-0-2 record this season. Their offensive attack is led by captain John McCarron, who has totaled 26 points in 31 games on 14 goals and 12 assists. Just behind him is forward Michael Huntebrinker, who has earned 24 points with 14 goals as well as 10 assists. Forwards Alex Kile (9g, 13a) and Joe Pendenza (8g, 12a) have also reached the 20-point mark, while attacker Blake Winiecki has 19 points (9g, 10a). Defender Logan Roe has continued his dominance at the ECHL level, posting 12 points (3g, 9a) as well as a league-high +22 rating. In the net, Jake Hildebrand leads the team with a 2.23 goals-against and a 0.931 save percentage with a 7-2-0 record.

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, March 19 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 vs. Fort Wayne, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 21 vs. Fort Wayne, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24 vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 26 vs. Orlando, 7:05 p.m.

ECHL Stories from March 10, 2021

