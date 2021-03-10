Oilers Best Thunder in Hard-Fought Contest

WICHITA, KS - The Oilers defeated the Wichita Thunder 2-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena in their first test in March on Wednesday night.

The Oilers jumped out to a quick start after their 10-day break, scoring 4:36 into the game. Ian McNulty sent the puck off Evan Weninger's pads, allowing Matt Lane to lift a rebound into the top-right corner. Wichita knotted things up 1-1 when Brayden Watts stepped down to the right circle, squeezing the puck inside the right post and past Roman Durny.

The second period saw zero goals, but got off to a hot start. Jay Dickman deposited what he thought was his ninth of the campaign, but the goal was waved off due to goaltender interference. Durny saw 12 chances aside and Weninger stood tall against all 10 shots he encountered.

The power play was the difference maker in the Oilers' victory. Garrett Cockerill found his team-leading third power-play goal of the season, skipping the puck off rookie defenseman Alex Peters and past Weninger, closing the scoreline at 2-1 8:34 into the final frame.

Tuslsa plays back-to-back games at INTRUST Bank Arena on Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m. The Oilers return home for a Sunday Family Funday showdown against the Thunder, dropping the puck at 4:05 p.m.

