ECHL Transactions - March 10
March 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 10, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Travis Howe, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Greenville:
Add Tim Davison, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Matthew Wedman, F activated from reserve
Delete John Lethemon, G recalled by Ontario
Delete Tim Davison, D traded to Indy
Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D traded to Indy
Indy:
Delete David Broll, F traded to Greenville
Kansas City:
Add Jared VanWormer, F added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)
Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Ryan Cook, D activated from reserve
Add Graham Knott, F activated from reserve
Delete Casey Johnson, D placed on reserve
Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Stephan Beauvais, D activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Miles Gendron, D loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Wheeling:
Add Taran Kozun, G added to active roster (traded from Allen)
Delete Taran Kozun, G placed on reserve
Delete Hayden Hodgson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)
Wichita:
Add Alex Peters, D activated from reserve
Add John Albert, F activated from reserve
Delete Sean Allen, D placed on reserve
Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve
