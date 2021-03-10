ECHL Transactions - March 10

March 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 10, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Travis Howe, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Greenville:

Add Tim Davison, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Matthew Wedman, F activated from reserve

Delete John Lethemon, G recalled by Ontario

Delete Tim Davison, D traded to Indy

Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D traded to Indy

Indy:

Delete David Broll, F traded to Greenville

Kansas City:

Add Jared VanWormer, F added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)

Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Ryan Cook, D activated from reserve

Add Graham Knott, F activated from reserve

Delete Casey Johnson, D placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Stephan Beauvais, D activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Miles Gendron, D loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add Taran Kozun, G added to active roster (traded from Allen)

Delete Taran Kozun, G placed on reserve

Delete Hayden Hodgson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)

Wichita:

Add Alex Peters, D activated from reserve

Add John Albert, F activated from reserve

Delete Sean Allen, D placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.