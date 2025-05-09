Koke Takes FLIGHT!: USL Championship Save of the Week: Week 8/9 Winner
May 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
Check out the Rhode Island FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 9, 2025
- Orange County SC Drops Another One on the Road in North Carolina 0-1 - Orange County SC
- NCFC records second consecutive clean sheet in 1-0 Win - North Carolina FC
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa Back at ONEOK Field for Mayfest Night - FC Tulsa
- League Disciplinary Committee Elevates Caution to Red Card for Calheira Following Orange County Match - FC Tulsa
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Oakland Roots SC 5/10/25 - San Antonio FC
- FC Tulsa Signs Goalkeeper Cole Johnson Following Bryan Dowd Loan Recall - FC Tulsa
- Monterey Bay Makes Debut Visit to Centreville Bank Stadium for Fixture with Rhode Island FC - Monterey Bay FC
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at New Mexico United - Phoenix Rising FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announces Front-Of-Kit Partnership with Silk Title Co. - Las Vegas Lights FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts the Pittsburgh Riverhounds - Louisville City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Prepare for Crucial Weekend Matchup with FC Tulsa - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Monterey Bay FC: May 10, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- LouCity Unveils 2025 Third Kit Inspired by Historic Louisville Flag - Louisville City FC
- Preview: Rowdies vs Charleston - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Monterey Bay FC: May 10, 2025
- Rhode Island FC Bows out of U.S. Open Cup with 2-1 Loss to New England Revolution
- U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. New England Revolution: May 7, 2025
- Rhode Island FC Holds San Antonio FC to 0-0 Draw in Historic Home Opener
- Rhode Island FC Signs Defender Aimé Mabika