ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have activated forward Alex Turcotte from the injured/non-roster list and assigned him to Ontario.

Turcotte, the fifth-overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, signed with the Kings in March 2020, after he completed his freshman season at the University of Wisconsin (NCAA). The 19-year-old forward posted 26 points (9-17&) in 29 games with the Badgers to rank third on the team in points (26) while also tying for third in both goals (9) and assists (17). His .897 points-per-game also ranked second on the Badgers and sixth among college freshmen nationwide.

Prior to joining Wisconsin, the native of Island Lake, Illinois played two seasons with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP). The 5-11, 190-pound forward appeared in 95 games with USNTDP where he registered 125 points (45-805) between the Under-17 and Under-18 teams. In 2018-19, his 1.68 points-per-game ranked second among all skaters while his 80 career assists is tied for 10th in program history.

Internationally, Turcotte has represented Team USA on four separate occasions, playing in the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2020 and 2021, as well as the IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship in 2018 and 2019. After he tallied two points in his first World Juniors in 2020, Turcotte won a gold-medal, as an alternate captain with Team USA in 2021. The 19-year-old forward was also tied for second on the team with eight points (2-5-8) from seven games played.

