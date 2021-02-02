Syracuse Crunch Announce Upstate Medical University as Title Sponsor of Television Broadcasts
February 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced Upstate Medical University as title sponsor and Dunkin', Toyota, Turning Stone Resort Casino and Wegmans as presenting sponsors of the team's television broadcasts on CW6 during the 2020-21 season.
The Crunch partnered with the stations of CNY Central to locally televise 14-of-16 Crunch home games live on CW6 on Saturday nights this season.
The television schedule is as follows, subject to change:
Day Date Time Visiting Team @ Home Team
Sat 2/6/2021 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse
Sat 2/13/2021 7:00 PM W-B/Scranton @ Syracuse
Sat 2/20/2021 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse
Sat 2/27/2021 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse
Sat 3/6/2021 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse
Sat 3/13/2021 7:00 PM W-B/Scranton @ Syracuse
Sat 3/20/2021 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse
Sat 3/27/2021 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse
Sat 4/3/2021 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse
Sat 4/10/2021 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse
Sat 4/17/2021 7:00 PM W-B/Scranton @ Syracuse
Sat 4/24/2021 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse
Sat 5/1/2021 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse
Sat 5/8/2021 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse
