Syracuse Crunch and Dunkin' Continue Goals for Charity Program

February 2, 2021







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Dunkin' have announced a continued partnership for the Dunkin' Goals For Charity Program for the 2020-21 season. For every Crunch goal scored during the season, Dunkin' will donate one pound of coffee to the Food Bank of Central New York.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

