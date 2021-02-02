AHL Announce Changes to Regular Season Schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today has announced the following changes to the 2020-21 regular-season schedule:

- AHL Game #8 (Tucson vs. San Jose at Tucson Arena), scheduled for Friday, Feb. 5, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

- AHL Game #14 (Tucson vs. San Jose at Tucson Arena), scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6, has been rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 7, at noon MT.

These schedule changes were made out of an abundance of caution in accordance with the AHL's health and safety protocols.

