American Hockey League Adjusts San Jose Barracuda 2020-21 Schedule

San Jose, Ca - The American Hockey League today announced an adjustment to the San Jose Barracuda's 2020-21 schedule.

The team's scheduled season opener vs. Tucson on Friday, Feb. 5 has been cancelled. The team's scheduled game on Sat., Feb. 6 vs. Tucson has been moved to Sun., Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. MT. San Jose and Tucson will play their Mon., Feb. 8 game at 6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. MT as scheduled. The change will leave the Barracuda with 39 regular season games for the 2020-21 season; 19 home games and 20 on the road.

The schedule adjustment is being made out of an abundance of caution, following a player on the Barracuda testing positive for COVID-19 during the team's exhibition game at Henderson on Saturday.

Following Saturday's game cancelation, the club immediately suspended all team activities and quarantined in Las Vegas for two days, while additional tests were conducted. Since that time, no further positive tests have been received.

