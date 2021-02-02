IceHogs Announce 2020-21 Broadcast Schedule

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced the full broadcast schedule for the Rockford IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank for the 2020-21 season.

Watch: AHLTV

Listen: IceHogs.com

Listen: IceHogs App

WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV and AHLTV will once again be the home of the IceHogs, and the live radio broadcast for every contest will also be available at SportsFanRadio 1330 AM and streamed online through the IceHogs.com, the IceHogs mobile app, and Sportsfan1330.com. The IceHogs open their 22nd season of hockey in the Stateline on Friday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. against the Cleveland Monsters at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

IceHogs broadcaster Joseph Zakrzewski will provide the call for each game in 2020-21 and fans can tune directly into his play-by-play coverage.

Each televised broadcast for the 2020-21 season will be available locally in the Rockford area on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV. TV broadcasts will begin with the "IceHogs Warm Up" pregame show 30 minutes prior to puck drop and both the radio and television broadcasts will join the LIVE OrthoIllinois Pregame Show for the latest game information and news.

The AHL's online video streaming service, AHLTV, also returns as a premium option for watching each game online. The service features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices, as well as over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and Android TV.

Every active full IceHogs Season Ticket Holder and 20-Game holder who have paid for their tickets in full or who have a deposit down on their tickets for 2020-21 will receive FREE access to every IceHogs game through AHLTV on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Want to upgrade to a Full Season or 20-Game plan? Contact us at (815) 968-5222 or email us at ticketservices@icehogs.com!

