San Diego Gulls Announce 2020-21 Fox 5 Television Schedule

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls and FOX 5 San Diego announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club's local television schedule for the 2020-21 AHL season. Eight games will air live throughout the San Diego region on FOX 5 San Diego, the local FOX affiliate TV station proudly serving San Diego television viewers.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the San Diego Gulls and to be able to bring the excitement of professional hockey back to viewers and users across the San Diego area," said FOX 5 Vice President/General Manager Scott Heath.

The eight-game television schedule will feature six home contests at FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. in addition to two road games. The first telecast of the season will take place on Saturday, Feb. 6 when the Gulls face the Bakersfield Condors at FivePoint Arena (5 p.m.). San Diego will also televise road contests on Saturday, Feb. 27 at Henderson (2 p.m.) and Saturday, Mar. 20 at Tucson (5 p.m.).

Andy Zilch enters his third season as the Gulls' play-by-play announcer. Zilch will once again be joined in the broadcast booth by color analyst B.J. MacPherson, who will call his sixth season of Gulls hockey. MacPherson played 774 games of professional hockey in the AHL, West Coast Hockey League (WCHL) and International Hockey League (IHL) from 1994-2001. He was a member of the WCHL Gulls from 1996-2001 where he scored 137-208=345 points and won four Taylor Cup championships with San Diego. Troy Hirsch, FOX 5 News Sports Director, returns to serve as host for a fourth consecutive season on each broadcast during the game and with the FOX 5 Sports Final prior to and immediately following each telecast.

In addition to the televised games, Zilch will host the second season of "Gulls All-Access". The 30-minute show will air live on FOX 5 San Diego, taking fans behind the scenes with player and coach interviews, exclusive features and content, highlights and unmatched access to the team never seen before.

Gulls FOX 5 Televised Game Schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Saturday, Feb. 6 BAKERSFIELD 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14 COLORADO 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20 COLORADO 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27 @ Henderson 2 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 6 SAN JOSE 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 13 TUCSON 5 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 20 @ Tucson 5 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 25 HENDERSON 5 p.m.

* all times Pacific

Gulls All-Access Episode Release Dates

DATE TIME

Friday, Feb. 5 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 5 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 19 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 2 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 16 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 30 2:30 p.m.

Friday, May 14 2:30 p.m.

Friday, May 21 2:30 p.m.

* all times Pacific

