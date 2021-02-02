Watch the IceHogs' Opening Weekend for Free on AHLTV

February 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Watch the IceHogs' Opening Weekend for FREE on AHLTV!

Available AHLTV subscriptions include league-wide daily, monthly, and season packages, as well as team packages covering home and/or away games for the 2020-21 regular season, which begins Feb. 5.

More than simply a means to watch games, AHLTV uses HockeyTech's leading technology to form a full digital ecosystem in which data and video are integrated to create an experience unique to each user. Game feeds are seamlessly combined with the AHL's statistical database from LeagueStat to provide real-time scoring updates for fans as they watch. Viewers are also able to capture and save their own highlight clips to share with other AHLTV users within the platform.

Visit AHLTV.com now to register for a free AHLTV account and to purchase subscriptions for the 2020-21 season.

