AHLTV Opening Weekend "Freeview" Set for February 5-8

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that its AHLTV streaming platform will usher in the 2020-21 season with a free weekend of AHL games.

All 19 games on the league schedule from Friday, February 5 to Monday, February 8 will be free on AHLTV to anyone with an AHLTV account. No subscription or purchase is necessary to open an AHLTV account; visit AHLTV.com to sign up.

More than simply a means to watch games, AHLTV uses HockeyTech's leading technology to form a full digital ecosystem in which data and video are integrated to create an experience unique to each user. Game feeds are seamlessly combined with the AHL's statistical database from LeagueStat to provide real-time scoring updates for fans as they watch. Viewers are also able to capture and save their own highlight clips to share with other AHLTV users within the platform.

To register for a free AHLTV account and to purchase subscriptions for the 2020-21 season - including a season-long all-access pass for just $44.99 - visit AHLTV.com.

