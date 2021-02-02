Phantoms Game Rescheduled Due to Snow
February 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced that today's preseason game has been rescheduled as a result of the recent snowstorm for the safety of everyone involved.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms vs, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins game will now take place on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. at PPL Center.
