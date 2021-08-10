King Wears a Crown in 11-5 Whitecaps Win

EAST LAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps got a huge swing from their second baseman Jose King, powering them past the Lake County Captains 11-5 Tuesday night at Classic Park.

Rivera tied Jeramy Laster for the all-time Whitecaps home run record, blasting his 25th career-long ball. Meanwhile, Ulrich Bojarski collected his first homer since June 14th, 2019, and Jose King pounded a tiebreaking grand slam.

In the first inning, Lake County plated three runs - highlighted by a pair of RBI singles from Jose Tena and Victor Nova - putting the Captains in front 3-0. The 'caps struck back, scoring three runs through the third and fourth frames, as Bojarski smoked a solo homer before Gage Workman roped a two-run double to level the score at 3-3. Raynel Delgado forged Lake County back in front with an RBI single in the sixth before West Michigan exploded for five runs in the eighth. Eric De La Rosa tied the game with an RBI double before King blasted a go-ahead grand slam, his third home run of the season. Tena notched a solo homer in the eighth. Still, it was too little too late, as Zack Hess struck out Quentin Holmes to escape a bases-loaded jam before Rivera secured the victory with a two-run home run that ties him with Jeramy Laster, who played for the 'Caps from 2006-2007, with 25 home runs in his career.

Bryce Tassin (2-5) earned his second victory on the season, going 1.1 shutout innings with a pair of strikeouts. Captains reliever Kevin Kelly (1-4) allowed five runs through just one inning in his fourth loss on the year. The Whitecaps improve to 41-44 as the Captains fall to 44-41. This marks the first time the Whitecaps have rallied to win a game when trailing past the seventh inning in 36 games.

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series from Classic Park against the Lake County Captains Wednesday night at 7:00 pm. West Michigan sends lefty Adam Wolf to the mound against the Captains. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm. Get your tickets for all 2021 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

