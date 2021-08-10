Kernels Announce their 2021 Hall of Fame Class

August 10, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame Class for 2021 has been selected and will be recognized with a special pre-game ceremony prior to the August 17th game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Dick Breitbach | Breitbach is being honored for his years of service as a Cedar Rapids Baseball Board member, Board Secretary, as well as his local involvement with Regis and Xavier High schools in all of their athletic programs.

Wayne Cato | Cato was named MWL MVP & Club MVP in 1976, hitting .308. After two more successful years Cato returned to manage the Cedar Rapids Giants in 1979, guiding them to 58-78 record. Cato is acknowledged as one of the best hitting catchers to come through Cedar Rapids.

Marc Bombard | Bombard was the Manager of the Cedar Rapids Reds in 1988 going 87-53 and went on to win the Midwest League title, and Bombard was named MWL Manager of the Year. Bombard was a long-time successful minor league manager as well as a Coach in MLB...Bombard is already in the International League and Florida State League Hall of Fame.

Keith Lockhart | Lockhart played for the Cedar Rapids Reds in 1986-1987.In 1987 hit .313 with 160 hits, 37 doubles, 23 home runs, 84 RBI, 86 walks in 140 games. Lockhart was named Club MVP & MWL All-Star in 1987. Lockhart played 10 seasons in MLB (Padres, Royals, Braves), hitting .261 with 44 home runs and 268 RBI.

Cato, Bombard, and Lockhart will not be able to join us but will be honored during the pre-game ceremony. Breitbach and his family will be present at the game that night. We are happy to welcome these great baseball supporters and players into the Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame.

Each year the Hall of Fame Committee votes on past players, managers, front office, and community partners to nominate inductees for the next Hall of Fame Class. The nominees for the year are chosen from the 125-year history of baseball in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame is proud to honor those who have impacted the game both on and off the field.

The Kernels next home series of the 2021 season is August 17-22 against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Tickets are available for all remaining games in the 2021 season.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 10, 2021

Kernels Announce their 2021 Hall of Fame Class - Cedar Rapids Kernels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.