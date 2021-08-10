Series Preview: Peoria Chiefs vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels III

The Peoria Chiefs and Cedar Rapids Kernels will face off for the third time this season this week. The series will be the Kernels' first trip up to Dozer Park this season after the previous two were played in Cedar Rapids. This week will be a difficult test for the Chiefs as they have struggled against the Kernels this season.

The Story So Far:

It has not been a good story for Peoria against Cedar Rapids this season. Heading into the series, Peoria is 1-11 against the Kernels in 12 games and were swept in six games from July 6-11. The lone win came in an 11-2 blowout on May 6, which happened to be only the third game of the season. With the series pivoting to Dozer Park, it provides a great opportunity for the Chiefs to rack up some wins against the Kernels.

Who To Watch: Cedar Rapids

Max Smith: Although he was absent from Cedar Rapids for the first series, Smith performed exceptionally well in the last series against Peoria, hitting .357/550/.929 with 2 homers and four runs driven in. Peoria needs to be more careful in pitching to Smith, or else he will make you pay.

Alex Isola: Isola has played exceptionally well against Peoria this season. In nine games, he is slashing .310/.444/.448 with a homer, six RBI's, and a .904 OPS. With runners on base, Isola has a .315 average with five homers and 28 runs driven in. Watch out for Isola to continue his good streak of performances against the Chiefs this week.

Melvi Acosta: Although his overall stats tell a much different story, Acosta has been lights out against the Chiefs this season. In four appearances, he has given up only one run in eight innings against Peoria. It will be interesting to watch which version of Acosta the Chiefs will see this week.

Peoria's Last Series:

What looked like a promising series quickly turned sour for Peoria as they lost four of six to rival South Bend last week. After losing the first game, Peoria bounced back and took the next two games before dropping the final three. On Wednesday, the Chiefs scored the first five runs of the contests and never looked back. Thursday saw the Chiefs score six late-inning runs after being no-hit throughout the first seven innings. Overall, it was a series of missed opportunities for Peoria.

Who To Watch: Peoria

Jhon Torres: After a long slump throughout the month of July, Torres seems to be breaking out of it as of late. Against South Bend, he hit .333/.429/.667 with two doubles and three runs driven in. It's very encouraging to see Torres breaking out of a slump.

Masyn Winn: Winn seems to be catching on to High-A level pitching. Last week, he slashed .316/.350/.368 with a double and three runs driven in. As a prospect who is highly regarded at a young age, it's a great sign to see what Winn can be as a future starter at shortstop for the Cardinals.

Jack Ralston: Since being moved from the rotation to the bullpen, Ralston has been close to lights out. In 2.2 innings of relief, he gave up no runs on one hit while striking out five batters. We are finally seeing a glimpse of what Ralston can be as a solid relief pitcher. He could be considered an anchor for the Chiefs bullpen going forward.

