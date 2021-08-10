Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Tuesday

August 10, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, August 10, 2021 l Game # 85

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (44-40) at Lansing Lugnuts (41-43)

RH Christian Roa (no record) vs. RH Jorge Juan (0-1, 10.13)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the first game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Dayton 6, Lansing 6 (At Lansing: Dragons 3, Lugnuts 3). Current Series: First game tonight.

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 5, West Michigan 4 (10 innings). Francisco Urbaez and Victor Ruiz had RBI hits in the top of the 10th inning and John Ghyzel worked out of a bases loaded, no out jam in the bottom of the 10th to preserve the win. The Dragons trailed 2-0 before scoring three runs in the sixth, keyed by a two-run double off the center field fence by Alex McGarry. Ruiz had three hits for Dayton while Urbaez and Jacob Hurtubise each had two.

Last Series at West Michigan: The Dragons went 3-4 in the last series at West Michigan. Dayton batted .254 in the series and averaged 4.4 runs per game. The team ERA in the series was 2.87. The Dragons committed seven errors in the seven games.

The Difference Between Winning and Losing: In the Dragons three wins in the West Michigan series, they went 13 for 35 (.371) with runners in scoring position. In their four losses, they went 4 for 43.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons currently trail Great Lakes and Cedar Rapids by one game in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season.

Schedule Additions/Changes: The Dragons game at Lansing on Wednesday, August 11 has been changed to a 1:05 p.m. start.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez ranks second in the league in both on-base percentage at .419 and batting average at .333. He is fifth in the league in OPS at .876. Urbaez is seventh in all of Full-Season Minor League Baseball in batting at .333. NOTE: Urbaez is first among active players in the High-A Central League in batting average. The official league leader, Justin Yurchak, is no longer in the league, and will not have enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title unless he returns to the league.

James Free has six doubles in his last six games. He is 7 for 21 (.333) over that period beginning July 28.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .313 over his last 19 games. He ranks third in the league in on-base percentage (.401), fourth in stolen bases (30), and fifth in runs scored (53).

Reyny Reyes over his last six games: 7 for 16, .438.

Ricky Karcher over his last six appearances: 3 Sv, 6.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 9 BB, 11 SO.

Jacques Pucheu over his last four starts: 1-0, 1.80 ERA, 20 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 11 BB, 23 SO.

Carson Spiers over his last four starts: 2-1, 1.80 ERA, 20 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 28 SO.

John Ghyzel over his last four relief appearances: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 SO.

Team Notes

Dragons pitchers posted a 2.87 ERA in the seven games at West Michigan, the best team ERA in the league over the last week. This was also the best ERA in any series for the Dragons in 2021, edging the first series of the year at Great Lakes (2.88). In the league rankings over the last week, the Dragons also had the lowest opponent batting average (.176) and lowest WHIP (1.02) while tying for fewest home runs allowed (2).

The Dayton bullpen over the last six games has tossed 25 innings and allowed just three earned runs, a 1.08 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wed., August 11 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton LH Jacques Pucheu (4-1, 3.70) at Lansing RH Reid Birlingmair (3-5, 4.50)

Thu., August 12 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers (3-2, 3.72) at Lansing RH Colin Peluse (6-2, 3.50)

Fri., August 13 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-4, 4.82) at Lansing RH Shohei Tomioka (4-5, 4.59)

Sat., August 14 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (2-5, 3.92) at Lansing RH Jack Cushing (6-0, 2.48)

Sun., August 15 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa at Lansing RH Jorge Juan

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.