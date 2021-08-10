Marinez Triples Twice In 10-6 Loss To River Bandits

The Beloit Snappers (39-46) had a pair of RBI triples from Ynmanol Marinez, but it wasn't enough to stop the flurry of third-inning home runs from the Quad Cities River Bandits (57-26) as the Snappers fell 10-6 on Tuesday night.

The Snappers scored in the top of the third on a hit-by-pitch to Will Banfield, but Quad Cities had the answer on the first batter of their half of the third inning. Tucker Bradley shot a homer out to left field to tie the game. The River Bandits then loaded the bases with two outs for Logan Porter. He hit an opposite-field grand slam to give Quad Cities a 5-1 lead. One batter later, Eric Cole homered, extending the River Bandits' lead to 6-1.

Beloit tried to fight back in the top of the fourth. Thomas Jones hit a solo home run, his sixth of the year to lead off the inning. Nic Ready followed that with a double, and Marinez tripled him home. Ricky Aracena hit an RBI groundout to plate Marinez to bring the gap to two runs, 6-4.

However, the River Bandits plated a pair in the bottom of the fourth to lead 8-4. Each team scored two runs down the stretch, and the Snappers lost 10-6.

Beloit's Top Performers: Kameron Misner reached three times and extended his hit streak to 12 games. Jones reached three times, also - a homer, hit-by-pitch, and walk. Marinez collected his fourth straight multi-hit game with a pair of triples.

