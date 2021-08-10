TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: August 10 vs. South Bend

August 10, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Monday, August 9, 2021

Infielder Kelvin Alarcon transferred from Low-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne

Outfielder Agustin Ruiz transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Fort Wayne TinCaps (40-44) vs. South Bend Cubs (37-46)

Tuesday, Aug. 10 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 1 of 6 in Series | Home Game 43 of 60 | Game 85 of 120

RHP Connor Lehmann (10.57 ERA) vs. RHP Anderson Espinoza (4.83 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps topped the Loons in Michigan, 6-3. Moises Lugo held Great Lakes to 2 runs over 5 innings - none after the first. Tirso Ornelas hit a solo home run, while Ethan Skender, Luis Almanzar, and Adam Kerner added RBI doubles and Grant Little had an RBI single.

WINNING ROAD TRIP: Sunday's win was Fort Wayne's 3rd in a row against 1st-place Great Lakes. The TinCaps took 4 out of 6 in the series. That was after splitting a 6-game set at Lansing the week before. So in their final 12-game road trip of the season, the 'Caps went 7-5. For the season, Fort Wayne is now 21-21 on the road, and 19-23 at home.

PITCHING IMPROVING: Over their last 28 games, since July 9, TinCaps pitchers have the lowest ERA in High-A at 3.27, as the team has gone 16-12. (Over their first 56 games, they ranked 10th out of 12 in High-A Central at 5.26, and had a 24-32 record.) Fort Wayne pitchers have done this despite having the fewest strikeouts in the league during the stretch (249 in 242 innings). But in this time, 'Caps pitchers have yielded the fewest home runs in High-A (13).

A WIN WOULD: Be the TinCaps' 4th in a row to match their longest winning streak of the season. Fort Wayne has won 4 consecutive games 2 other times, most recently July 10-14 (vs. Lake County, at Lake County).

PROMOTION: The Padres have promoted outfielder Agustin Ruiz to Double-A San Antonio. The 21-year-old ranked 5th in the HAC in home runs (15) and RBIs (56) as well as 9th in hits (71) and extra-base hits (30)... Infielder Kelvin Alarcon has rejoined the TinCaps from Low-A Lake Elsinore, where he just spent the weekend.

FAMILIAR FOES: South Bend starter Anderson Espinoza was a TinCap until he was traded by the Padres to the Cubs on July 30 for Jake Marisnick... Cubs minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator Doug Dascenzo is with South Bend. Dascenzo managed Fort Wayne from 2007-09, leading the TinCaps to the 2009 Midwest League title.

NEW CUBS PROSPECTS: Espinoza isn't the only new South Bend player acquired at the trading deadline. South Bend also has first baseman Bryce Ball (from the Braves for Joc Pederson), outfielder Alexander Canario (from the Giants as part of the Kris Bryant deal), and pitcher Alexander Vizcaíno (from the Yankees as part of the Anthony Rizzo deal). Bailey Horn, acquired from the White Sox for Ryan Tepera, is on South Bend's IL.

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 164 (7 ahead of Quad Cities). Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 25.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps trail only Wisconsin in the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging more than 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in about 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For more context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.7%). The Padres rank 2nd (10.1%).

STEALING HISTORY: Last Wednesday at Great Lakes, outfielder Grant Little set Fort Wayne's single-game franchise stolen base record with 5. The previous mark was 4, set by Jeremy Owens on April 28, 1999. Through the first 155 games of his MiLB career, Little had never stolen more than 2 bases in a game.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 5th in the HAC in stolen bases (27).

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 12-6 in games decided by 1 run, and 7-9 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 3-1 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

MiLB RELIEF: After losing the entirety of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season and having attendance limited to begin 2021, the TinCaps and other teams are asking fans to visit MinorLeagueBaseballRelief.com and tell Congress to support the bipartisan Minor League Baseball Relief Act.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.