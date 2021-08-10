Donatos Movie Night Returns to Day Air Ballpark Sunday, August 15

DAYTON, Ohio - Donatos Family Movie Night is back again with a feature presentation of "Trolls World Tour" (rated PG) on the 2,000-square-foot HD video board at Day Air Ballpark. The gates for the event open at 2:00 p.m. and the movie will begin at 4:00 p.m. Families are invited to bring a blanket, find a spot in the outfield grass, and enjoy a night of fun at the ballpark.

Groups are advised to arrive early to secure a great spot in the outfield grass and enjoy the festivities before the movie begins. Families and children will get to meet Dragons mascot, Heater or Gem, enjoy carnival games and other activities, participate in a raffle, hang out with the Dragons Green Team, and much more.

To request up to five free tickets, fans can order a medium or large pizza from a participating Dayton-area Donatos location between July 25 and August 13. There will be a box top form to request the tickets or instructions to follow online.

Visit www.daytondragons.com/movienight for more information and frequently asked questions about the event.

The Dragons play at beautiful, downtown Day Air Ballpark and are scheduled to play 18 more home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games and 2:05 p.m. on Sundays. No Monday games are scheduled at this time. Gates open one hour prior to game time. Single-game tickets for all Dragons 2021 home games are available at www.daytondragons.com or by phone at (937) 228-2287.

