Dayton Dragons Announce Additional Transactions

The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, have announced the following roster changes:

Shortstop Miguel Hernandez has been promoted from Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga.

Shortstop Ivan Johnson has been promoted to Dayton from Low-A Daytona.

Infielder Reyny Reyes has been transferred from Dayton to Daytona.

The Dragons roster now includes 28 players.

Hernandez started 70 of the Dragons 84 games played to date, including 69 games at shortstop. He batted .267 with two home runs and a team-leading 37 runs batted in.

Johnson, the Reds fourth round draft pick in 2019 out of Chipola College, had played in 52 games at Daytona, batting .263 with six home runs and 23 RBI. Over Johnson's last 11 games, he hit .410 with seven extra base hits, raising his average from .224 to .263.

Reyes played in 12 games with the Dragons, batting .257 with two RBI.

