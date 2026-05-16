Kimmi Ascanio Snags a Perfect Header for Her First Goal of the 2026 NWSL Season!

Published on May 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 15, 2026

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