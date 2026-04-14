Kiki Rice Is Selected No. 6 by the Toronto Tempo!

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







Kiki Rice becomes the first-ever player drafted by the Toronto Tempo in the WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY!







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026

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