Kids Takeover Applications Open

January 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The kids are taking over the Sleeman Centre! The Storm are excited to welcome back the youngest members of Storm City for the third annual Kids Takeover Day on Monday, February 17th when the Storm host the Sudbury Wolves at 2:07pm. Throughout the game, kids will help Storm staff at all levels of our game day and share some game day responsibilities.

The following positions are looking to be filled:

General Manager

Head Coach

Trainer/Equipment Manager

PA Announcer

Broadcaster

Kids 10 and under may apply. Winners will receive three complimentary (one for the child participating and two for a parent/guardian). Assigned tickets cannot be moved and any additional ticket purchases are the responsibility of the winning families.

For the position of General Manager:

Complete the scouting report below for any current Guelph Storm Player and upload it.

Scouting Report

For the position of Head Coach:

Send us a video of a pre-game speech that you would deliver to the Storm ahead of a big game. Imagine being in a dressing room before the Storm are about to step out onto the ice for the biggest game of the season! Video must remain under 2 minutes and be filmed landscape (horizontal).

For the position of Trainer/Equipment Manager:

Tell us why you would want to work with our trainer and the top 3 types you think are necessary to get our players ready for a game!

For the position of PA Announcer:

Send us a video reading through this script:

"Storm goal, on the powerplay, scored by #33 Lev Katzin, assisted by #23 Charlie Paquette and #26 Max Namestnikov at 15:25 of the 1st period".

"The last minute of play brought to you by Superior Steel Roofing".

For the position of Broadcaster:

Send us a video of three questions you would ask a Storm player during an interview in the second intermission!

Applications are due Sunday, January 26th at 11:59pm. All parents/guardians of applicants will be contacted via email regardless of the outcome.

By applying, you consent to allow the Storm to share the video, audio, or scouting report uploaded to be posted across the Storm social media channels.

