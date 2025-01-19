Frontenacs Welcome in the Erie Otters for Interconference Matchup

It's the final Sunday Funday of the season and the Kingston Frontenacs are back in action against the Erie Otters. It's the Otters' first and only visit to Kingston in the regular season, and they're coming to Kingston at a bad time. The Frontenacs are absolutely rolling to start 2025 as the pieces are starting to come together for the black and gold.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

The Frontenacs and Otters head into today as the two least penalized teams in the OHL - Kingston with 423 PIMS and Erie with 428 PIMS

Tyler Hopkins is scheduled to suit up in his 100th career OHL game this afternoon

Let the Good Times Roll

The Frontenacs have won five in a row on home ice and are settling in with their new roster as they head down the stretch in the second half of the regular season. Erie comes to town today having gone 5-5 in their last ten games, fresh off of a 5-1 win last night in Peterborough. The Otters have some really strong pieces on their roster, but seem to be having some trouble putting it all together.

Unfortunately, potential first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft Matthew Schaefer is injured; but the Otters still have Malcolm Spence (projected top 15 pick), Carey Terrance (ANA), Ty Henry and Martin Misiak (CHI), and one of the best overage players in the OHL in Pano Fimis. The Frontenacs are looking to keep their winning ways going and the Otters are definitely going to be up to the challenge this afternoon.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Mason Vaccari (#1)

After just over a month since his last appearance, Mason Vaccari is projected to be today's starting goalie for the Frontenacs. Vaccari suffered a lower body injury in Brantford on December 15th but has been practicing regularly this week and was back on the bench in the backup role on Friday night, and it looks like Mason is ready to go today against the Otters.

Erie - Gabriel Frasca (#86)

It's his first game back in Kingston since requested a trade in the offseason, so certainly revenge is on the mind of Gabriel Frasca. Since joining the Otters he's helped Erie to a 4th place position in the Western Conference. Frasca has 10 goals and 13 assists through 37 games this season, but he'll be motivated to try and stick it to his former team this afternoon.

