Battaglia Scores Two as Erie Falls in Road Trip Finale

January 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Kingston, Ontario - Sunday afternoon hockey would await the Erie Otters as they would wrap up their three-in-three road trip with the team's final game of the season against the Kingston Frontenacs. A Kingston team who has loaded up at the trade deadline as they look to climb up the Eastern Conference standings. After two big wins on Friday and Saturday to kick off the trip, Erie would look to close it with a big win and sweep the trip.

The first period would get underway in open fashion, with both teams trading chances at either end. It would be the Otters who would make theirs count first as Brett Hammond (4) would get Erie on the board, finishing off a two-on-one to make the score 1-0 Erie. Kingston would continue to fight back and they would eventually find their equalizer near the halfway point of the frame as Tyler Hopkins (9) would get the game tied at 1-1. They would keep the pressure on as they would head to a late period power play and Tuomas Uronen (PPG, 22) would give Kingston a 2-1 lead that they would hold at the conclusion of the frame. Shots on goal even at 8-8.

The second would begin in the way the first did, with chances being traded. As with the opening period, it would be Erie to find the back of the net first, as Sam Alfano (27) would continue his other-worldly road trip as he would knot the game at 2-2. The Fronts would look to re-take their lead. Do this they would as on the power play as Jacob Battaglia (PPG, 24) would get Kingston the lead right back, the same score they would take into the second intermission, a 3-2 lead for the Frontenacs. Shots on goal would favor Erie by a total of 21-15.

The third period would commence with Kingston on top and making things happen offensively. It would not take them long to expand their lead as just over a minute into the period, Cedrick Guindon (25) would make the score 4-2. The home team would not look back from here as Matthew Soto (16) would add to the lead and make 5-2. One last goal for the home side would extend the lead to 6-2 with Jacob Battaglia ([2], 25), the score the board would read at the conclusion of the game. Final shot total would see Kingston up-end Erie 26-25.

Erie will return home one week from tonight for a 3-2-1 Friday against their geographic rivals, the Niagara IceDogs. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.

