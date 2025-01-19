Colts Win at Niagara for Second Straight Victory

January 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Colts travelled to Niagara, looking to pick up their second win of 2025 after beating the Windsor Spitfires the night before.

In his third game as a member of the Colts, Anthony Romani was left with enough time and quickly found the top corner, catching the Niagara netminder off guard. Owen Van Steensel and Dalyn Wakely connected on Romani's second goal as a member of the Colts. Emil Hemming continued his strong play off the puck and pushed the rebound at the net to grab his first goal of the night.

The second period saw the Colts continue to lay on the shots. Niagara's Roobroeck found the scoresheet with 21 seconds remaining in the period. The Colts would finish forty minutes of playing by leading the shots category by 32-11.

The final frame would bring out the offence for the Colts. Stars prospect Emil Hemming took control stepping into the offensive zone and cutting into the middle, firing home his second goal of the game and ninth of the season. Colts captain Beau Jelsma was snake-bitten entering Sunday, his last goal coming on December 31st vs Oshawa. Jelsma took a pass from Riley Patterson and fired over the netminder's blocker for his 15th goal of the year. Not to be outdone by his billet brother, Riley Patterson earned his 18th goal of the season by converting on a breakaway while killing a penalty in the final four minutes.

Tristan Bertucci earned two primary assists while Sam Hillebrandt stopped 23/24 shots he faced for his 13th win of the season. The Colts will enjoy Monday off and regroup Tuesday at practice before heading to Owen Sound Wednesday evening. The next Colts home game will be on Thursday, January 23rd when the Brampton Steelheads visit, click here for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.