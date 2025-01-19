Gens Take Down Spitfires in 4-1 Win

January 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa,ON - The Oshawa Generals are on home ice after a tough loss against the Brantford Bulldogs last night. They hoped to make a comeback tonight and did against the Windsor Spitfires in a 4-1 win.

The Spitfires and the Gens sit first in their respective divisions, which proved to be a close match.

Halfway through the first, Luke Torrance tipped in his 16th goal of the season during a Gens powerplay.

The Spitfires managed to secure a goal near the end of the first scored by Anthony Cristoforo. By the first intermission, the score was tied, and the Gens had to get to work in the second.

The second was slow, as both teams couldn't finish on the play. Jacob Oster stood strong in between the pipes making 25 saves in total.

In the last minute of play, Colorado Avalanche prospect Calum Ritchie netted the game-winner assisted by Colby Barlow and Ben Danford.

The third period was big for the Gens as they took down a top-rated team. During a Gens powerplay, Matthew Buckley sniped the puck, hitting the back of the net and receiving his 12th of the season.

New Gens player Noah Powell has come in hot and scored his second goal late in the third. Powell recorded one goal and one assist, and the Gens won 4-1.

The Generals will continue at home on Friday, the 24th, to play the Peterborough Petes. Catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m., and tickets are available here.

