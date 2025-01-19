Spitfires Fall in Oshawa 4-1

January 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Spitfires travelled to Oshawa for a matchup with the Generals on Sunday evening. The Generals started the new year hot with 3 wins in a row before falling to Brantford on back-to-back nights. The Spitfires have been performing well but have hit an illness bug and were without key players. On Sunday, the Spitfires firepower was missing with 8 scratches couldn't handle Oshawa and the Generals won 4-1.

In the first period, the Spitfires had an early powerplay opportunity but could not convert. Halfway through the frame, the Generals would score on the powerplay and take a 1-0 lead. Just six minutes later, the Spitfires would score also on the powerplay to tie the game at 1. Morneau got the puck to Greentree and he found Cristoforo at the point and his seeing-eye shot hit the back of the net. Shots were 17-10 in favour of the Generals after 20 minutes.

In the second period, both teams would battle for the games all-important next goal. The Spitfires would have a powerplay opportunity but could not convert. After the penalty expired, the Generals would score and take a 2-1 lead heading into the intermission.

In the third period, the Generals would extend their lead halfway through the frame with another powerplay goal. They were 2/2 on the night. And it was 3-1 with just 10 minutes to play. Six minutes later, the Generals would add another goal and take this one 4-1.

The Spitfires are back in action on Friday January 24th in Sarnia. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.