Four Point Performances from Battaglia and Uronen Lead the Way to a Win over the Otters
January 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 0, ER 1
3:11 Brett Hammond (4) - Tyler Challenger, Ty Henry
KGN 1, ER 1
9:17 Tyler Hopkins (9) - Matthew Soto, Joey Willis
KGN 2, ER 1
19:33 Tuomas Uronen (22) - Joey Willis, Jacob Battaglia (PPG)
2nd Period
KGN 2, ER 2
2:55 Sam Alfano (27) - Pano Fimis
KGN 3, ER 2
6:19 Jacob Battaglia (24) - Cedrick Guindon, Tuomas Uronen (PPG)
3rd Period
KGN 4, ER 2
1:11 Cedrick Guindon (25) - Jacob Battaglia, Tuomas Uronen
KGN 5, ER 2
4:50 Matthew Soto (16) - Tyler Hopkins, Maleek McGowan
KGN 6, ER 2
14:32 Jacob Battaglia (25) - Tuomas Uronen, Will Bishop
Upcoming Home Game:
Wednesday, January 22nd vs Ottawa 67's - 7PM Puck Drop
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2025
- Four Point Performances from Battaglia and Uronen Lead the Way to a Win over the Otters - Kingston Frontenacs
- Kids Takeover Applications Open - Guelph Storm
- Battaglia Scores Two as Erie Falls in Road Trip Finale - Erie Otters
- Guelph Giants Set to Host the Guelph Storm Friendship Tournament - Guelph Storm
- Frontenacs Welcome in the Erie Otters for Interconference Matchup - Kingston Frontenacs
- Generals Look to Bounce Back against Spitfires - Oshawa Generals
- Alfano's Birthday Bash Leads Otters Past Petes - Erie Otters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Four Point Performances from Battaglia and Uronen Lead the Way to a Win over the Otters
- Frontenacs Welcome in the Erie Otters for Interconference Matchup
- Frontenacs Kick off Weekend against the Visiting Greyhounds
- Fronts this Week: Frontenacs Begin Homestand with Friday and Sunday Matchups
- Kingston Finishes Weekend with 4/6 Points, Falls to Sudbury on Sunday Afternoon