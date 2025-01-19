Four Point Performances from Battaglia and Uronen Lead the Way to a Win over the Otters

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 0, ER 1

3:11 Brett Hammond (4) - Tyler Challenger, Ty Henry

KGN 1, ER 1

9:17 Tyler Hopkins (9) - Matthew Soto, Joey Willis

KGN 2, ER 1

19:33 Tuomas Uronen (22) - Joey Willis, Jacob Battaglia (PPG)

2nd Period

KGN 2, ER 2

2:55 Sam Alfano (27) - Pano Fimis

KGN 3, ER 2

6:19 Jacob Battaglia (24) - Cedrick Guindon, Tuomas Uronen (PPG)

3rd Period

KGN 4, ER 2

1:11 Cedrick Guindon (25) - Jacob Battaglia, Tuomas Uronen

KGN 5, ER 2

4:50 Matthew Soto (16) - Tyler Hopkins, Maleek McGowan

KGN 6, ER 2

14:32 Jacob Battaglia (25) - Tuomas Uronen, Will Bishop

Upcoming Home Game:

Wednesday, January 22nd vs Ottawa 67's - 7PM Puck Drop

