Guelph Giants Set to Host the Guelph Storm Friendship Tournament

January 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph, ON - The Guelph Giants are excited to announce that the Guelph Storm are the official title sponsor of the Guelph Storm Friendship Tournament, which will take place on January 25th at West End Recreation Centre in Guelph, Ontario. This annual event will bring together special needs teams from across the province in a friendly but competitive showcase of hockey talent.

In addition to the Guelph Storm as the title sponsor, the Guelph Giants are proud to welcome Barry Cullen Chevrolet and Ctrl V Virtual Reality as tournament sponsors. These local businesses are helping to elevate the event and make it a memorable experience for players, families, and fans.

The Guelph Giants Tournament Committee are thrilled to partner with the Guelph Storm as the title sponsor for the Guelph Storm Friendship Tournament. The support of the Guelph Storm, alongside our incredible tournament sponsors, Barry Cullen Chevrolet and Ctrl V Virtual Reality, will make this year's tournament one to remember. Teams from Mississauga, Kitchener, Innisfil, and Newmarket will join us in Guelph for a fun-filled, competitive weekend of hockey and camaraderie.

Tournament Details:

Date: January 25th, 2025

Time: 10:00am until 5:00pm

Location: West End Recreation Centre, 21 Imperial Road South, Guelph, Ontario

New Tournament Name: Guelph Storm Friendship Tournament

Previous Years: 2024

Participating Teams: Teams from Guelph, Mississauga, Kitchener, Innisfil, and Newmarket

Age Groups/Divisions: Junior and Intermediate levels of Canadian National Special Hockey

About Guelph Giants Special Hockey Foundation

The Guelph Giants are committed to fostering, empowering, and facilitating the participation of athletes with intellectual disabilities in an inclusive hockey program. Through events like the Guelph Storm Friendship Tournament, the Giants aim to showcase that hockey is for everyone in our local community.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.