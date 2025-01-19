Generals Look to Bounce Back against Spitfires

January 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return home to the Tribute Communities Centre looking to get back in the win column as they take on the Windsor Spitfires.

It has been a tough start to the weekend for the Generals as they dropped both games of a home-and-home against the Brantford Bulldogs. Despite this the Gens still find themselves first in the East Division.

Windsor comes to Oshawa as one of the best teams in the Ontario Hockey League sitting second in both the league and Western Conference. The Spitfires are one of the hottest teams going 8-2-0-0 in their last 10 games.

The last time the two teams faced off against one another it was right near the start of the season and it was the Spitfires taking a 5-2 win over the Generals.

After a good start getting goal a goal from each of Luke Torrance and Beckett Sennecke in the first ten minutes of the game, taking a 2-0 lead into the second period. The Gens would go on to give five unanswered goals which included four in the third period.

For the Generals watch out for Ethan Martin, the big forward is playing his first game against his former team and has already made his presence felt in the Generals lineup scoring in his debut.

On the other side keep an eye out for former Generals forward Shawn Costello who makes his return to the Tribute Communities Centre after being moved at this year's trade deadline.

