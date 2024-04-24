Kernels' Pitching Shines In 3-1 Win Over Beloit

Cedar Rapids, IA - John Klien, Juan Mercedes and Jacob Wosinski combined to allow just five hits Wednesday night, holding Beloit to just a single run in a 3-1 victory over the Sky Carp.

After Andrew Morris pitched six scoreless innings in a win on Tuesday, Wednesday's starter, John Klein, picked up right where he left off. Klein pitched five innings, allowing three hits and one run while matching a season-high with six strikeouts, to earn his first win of the season.

With Klein on the mound, the Cedar Rapids offense got on the board first in the third inning. To lead off the inning, Agustin Ruiz crushed his first home run in a Cedar Rapids uniform to put the Kernels on top 1-0. After the next two batters were retired, Luke Keaschall reached on a two-out single. After he stole second, he came home to score on a Gabriel Gonzalez RBI double to extend the lead to 2-0.

In the top of the fourth, Beloit scored its first and only run of the game. With two outs, Brett Roberts crushed a solo home run over the wall in left to cut the Cedar Rapids lead to 2-1.

In the fifth, Keaschall again collected a two-out base hit and again stole second base. In scoring position, Gonzalez drove him home once more with another RBI double to give the Kernels a two-run lead back at 3-1, the score which would be the final.

When Klein left the game in the top of the sixth inning, Juan Mercedes came on to pitch out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen. The right-hander posted two scoreless innings with three strikeouts keeping the Kernels' advantage to two runs.

In the eighth, Jacob Wosinski came on and made his first professional save, locking down the final six outs in the Kernels' 3- 1 win.

The victory improves the Kernels' record to .500, 8-8 on the season and 6-2 at home. Cedar Rapids and Beloit are set to play a doubleheader tomorrow, with game one starting at 6:05. Zebby Matthews will start for the Kernels in game one, and Miguelangel Boadas in game two.

