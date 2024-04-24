Lugnuts Pull Away with Big 8th Inning, Top Dragons 11-4

April 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Lansing, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts broke open a close game with seven runs over their last two offensive innings as they defeated the Dayton Dragons 11-4 on Wednesday night. The two teams have split the first two games of the series.

Despite the one-sided final score, the Dragons had a chance late in the game to tie or take the lead. They had the tying run at second base with one out in the seventh inning and had the tying run at the plate with no outs in the eighth but could not deliver a big hit. Lansing took command with five runs in the bottom of the eighth.

The Dragons took an early lead before Lansing got their offense in gear. In the top of the first inning, Dayton's Carlos Jorge lined the first pitch to left field for a base hit, and with one out, Sal Stewart singled to move Jorge to third. Cam Collier lined a sacrifice fly to left field to bring in Jorge and make it 1-0.

But Lansing scored two runs in the bottom of the first and added single runs in the third and fifth innings to take a 4-1 lead. The Dragons took advantage of two walks and a costly error in the top of the seventh to score two runs and make it 4-3. After Lansing scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, the Dragons again benefited from a Lansing error in the eighth leading to one run, but they could not capitalize and trailed 6-4 going to the bottom half of the eighth. The first five Lansing batters all drew walks in the eighth, and all eventually scored, as Lansing took an 11-4 lead and closed out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Johnathan Harmon (0-2) lasted four innings, allowing three runs on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts to suffer the loss. Easton Sikorski replaced Harmon to begin the fifth and surrendered three runs in two and two-thirds innings. Pedro Alfonseca had a rough night, allowing five straight walks to begin the eighth inning. He was charged with five earned runs in one-third of an inning without giving up a hit.

The Dragons finished with just three hits, all singles, by Jorge, Stewart, and Logan Tanner.

Up Next : The Dragons (7-10) battle the Lugnuts (8-9) on Thursday night at 6:05 pm in Lansing in the third game of the six-game series. Kevin Abel (0-0, 5.00) will start for Dayton against Lansing's Wander Guante (0-1, 6.00).

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, April 30 against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.