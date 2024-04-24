Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (6:05 PM at Lansing)

April 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, April 24, 2024 l Game # 17

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 6:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (7-9) at Lansing Lugnuts (7-9)

RH Johnathan Harmon (0-1, 5.00) vs. RH Luis Carrasco (0-1, 4.50)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliates of the Oakland Athletics) in the second game of a six-game series. Season Series : Dayton 3, Lansing 1.

Last Game: Tuesday : Dayton 6, Lansing 3. The Dragons scored one run in the top of the first inning and led the rest of the way, hitting three solo home runs (Jay Allen II, Logan Tanner, Hector Rodriguez). Pitchers Ryan Cardona (5 IP, 1 R) and Bryce Hubbart (4 IP, 2 R) combined for a complete game for the third straight turn through the rotation. Allen was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and a stolen base. Sal Stewart added a double and triple.

In the Standings : The Dragons are tied for fourth place, two games out of first, in the East Division of the Midwest League.

Team Notes

The Dragons rank second in the MWL in home runs with 16 and have the league leader in homers (Cam Collier, 6).

Over the last four games, the Dragons have outscored their opponents in the first three innings 11-1, going 1-3 over those games.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,856), trailing the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox (8,043).

Player Notes

Through 16 games, the Dragons big four of Cam Collier, Sal Stewart, Hector Rodriguez, and Jay Allen II is batting a combined .316 with 12 home runs and 41 RBI in 196 at-bats.

Cam Collier hit four home runs in six games in the Fort Wayne series, batting .292. He leads the MWL in home runs (6) and is second in RBI (18).

Sal Stewart over his last 13 games is batting .362 (17 for 47) with one home run, three doubles, one triple, 7 RBI, eight walks, and an OPB of .455.

Ruben Ibarra over his last five games is batting .500 (9 for 18) with one double and three walks.

Carlos Jorge over his last five games is batting .333 (6 for 18) with four doubles and a .556 slugging percentage.

Pitcher Ryan Cardona ranks second in the Midwest League in opponent's batting average at .128 and fourth in WHIP at 0.86 (14 IP, 6 H, 6 BB).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Thursday, April 25 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Kevin Abel (0-0, 5.00) at Lansing RH Wander Guante (0-1, 6.00)

Friday, April 26 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Rhett Lowder (0-0, 2.70) at Lansing RH Blaze Pontes (0-1, 6.52)

Saturday, April 27 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Jared Lyons (0-1, 5.73) at Lansing RH Jake Garland (1-0, 0.00)

Sunday, April 28 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 6.10) at Lansing LH James González (1-0, 1.98)

Dragons "On the Air"

Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at wone.com, on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app, or on HD Radio on 104.7 HD 2 WTUI. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2024

