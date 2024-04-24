Loons Sweep Doubleheader in Fort Wayne, Power out Three Homers
April 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (10-7) swept the Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-8), winning game one 11-1 and game two 5-1 of a twin bill on a brisk and cloudy 46-degree Wednesday night at Parkview Field.
Great Lakes, as a team, hit three home runs. Chris Newell smacked two and now leads the team and is tied for second in the Midwest League with four. In game one, he punctuated a four-run third inning with a two-run 395-foot shot to deep right field. In game two, Newell led off the sixth with a 376-foot solo blast, opposite field over the tall wall in left field.
Yunior Garcia continued his power surge. In game two, the 22-year-old gave Great Lakes a 2-0 lead in the second, launching a no-doubter 421 feet over the left field bleachers. Garcia has hit a home run in his last three games played. The last Loon to do that was Dalton Rushing from August 25-26, 2023, against Fort Wayne at Dow Diamond.
On the mound, Great Lakes pitching struck out 20 TinCaps over 14 innings. Jackson Ferris started game two and completed his first five-inning start as a Loon. The Dodgers No. 7 prospect struck out five and permitted only one run.
Jerming Rosario and Chris Campos each threw three innings in game one. Rosario punched out four, only allowing two hits, and Campos retired nine of 10 faced, with five strikeouts. Christian Suarez saved game two with two innings scoreless, and Madison Jeffrey worked around two walks, with a run coming across in the seventh, before the final out in game one.
The Loons' best output of the day and season came in the fourth inning in game one, a seven-run frame. Four walks, two wild pitches, and two passed balls aided Great Lakes. The dagger came from Nick Biddison, a three-run triple.
Rounding Things Out
Alex Freeland ripped an RBI single to left field in game one and a two-run double in game two. Freeland is third in the Midwest League in OPS at 1.086.
Up Next
The Loons and TinCaps play game three of the six-game series tomorrow Thursday, April 25th. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2024
- Loons Sweep Doubleheader in Fort Wayne, Power out Three Homers - Great Lakes Loons
- Hernandez's Blast Lifts River Bandits Over Cubs - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Kernels' Pitching Shines In 3-1 Win Over Beloit - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Lugnuts Pull Away with Big 8th Inning, Top Dragons 11-4 - Dayton Dragons
- South Bend Cubs Offer Marathon BOGO Ticket Deal - South Bend Cubs
- South Bend Cubs Offer Peanut Free Suite on April 28 - South Bend Cubs
- Timber Rattlers Down Chiefs in Extras - Peoria Chiefs
- Wisconsin Takes Down Chiefs in Extra Innings - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Captains Capsize 'Caps, 4-2 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dragons High School Baseball Showcase Begins Tonight - Dayton Dragons
- MacLeod Added to 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (6:05 PM at Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Loons Sweep Doubleheader in Fort Wayne, Power out Three Homers
- Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Tomorrow
- Loons Drop Series Finale to Whitecaps 8-4
- Loons Erase 5-0 Deficit, Win Second Straight One-Run Game
- Loons Pen' and Late Surge Gets 5-4 Win, Snaps Three-Game Skid