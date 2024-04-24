Loons Sweep Doubleheader in Fort Wayne, Power out Three Homers

April 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (10-7) swept the Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-8), winning game one 11-1 and game two 5-1 of a twin bill on a brisk and cloudy 46-degree Wednesday night at Parkview Field.

Great Lakes, as a team, hit three home runs. Chris Newell smacked two and now leads the team and is tied for second in the Midwest League with four. In game one, he punctuated a four-run third inning with a two-run 395-foot shot to deep right field. In game two, Newell led off the sixth with a 376-foot solo blast, opposite field over the tall wall in left field.

Yunior Garcia continued his power surge. In game two, the 22-year-old gave Great Lakes a 2-0 lead in the second, launching a no-doubter 421 feet over the left field bleachers. Garcia has hit a home run in his last three games played. The last Loon to do that was Dalton Rushing from August 25-26, 2023, against Fort Wayne at Dow Diamond.

On the mound, Great Lakes pitching struck out 20 TinCaps over 14 innings. Jackson Ferris started game two and completed his first five-inning start as a Loon. The Dodgers No. 7 prospect struck out five and permitted only one run.

Jerming Rosario and Chris Campos each threw three innings in game one. Rosario punched out four, only allowing two hits, and Campos retired nine of 10 faced, with five strikeouts. Christian Suarez saved game two with two innings scoreless, and Madison Jeffrey worked around two walks, with a run coming across in the seventh, before the final out in game one.

The Loons' best output of the day and season came in the fourth inning in game one, a seven-run frame. Four walks, two wild pitches, and two passed balls aided Great Lakes. The dagger came from Nick Biddison, a three-run triple.

Rounding Things Out

Alex Freeland ripped an RBI single to left field in game one and a two-run double in game two. Freeland is third in the Midwest League in OPS at 1.086.

Up Next

The Loons and TinCaps play game three of the six-game series tomorrow Thursday, April 25th. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.