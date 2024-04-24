South Bend Cubs Offer Peanut Free Suite on April 28

April 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Back by popular demand, the South Bend Cubs will offer a peanut free suite package to fans who experience peanut-related allergies on Sunday, April 28 as the Cubs wrap up a six game homestand against the Quad Cities River Bandits. Gates open at 12:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

An estimated 33 million Americans struggle with food-related allergies, while 6.1 million of that total is connected to peanut vulnerability. Peanut allergies are the most common food allergy in children under age 18 and the third-most common food allergy in adults. A peanut allergy is usually lifelong: only about 20 percent of children with peanut allergy outgrow it over time. According to studies funded by FARE, the number of U.S. children with peanut allergies more than tripled between 1997 and 2008.

"We know this is an important ticket offer to our fans who love to watch the games but had a peanut allergy or have a family member with an allergy," said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "We make sure all food is prepared in a sterilized prep area that has been properly cleaned to avoid nut contamination. We also make sure the suite has been disinfected and wiped down properly. Our goal is to make sure every fan that comes to Four Winds Field is as comfortable as possible and has an amazing time."

The peanut free suite costs $30 per person. Space is limited to the first 40 fans. The $30 package includes a game ticket in the South Bend Cubs Owner's Suite, South Bend Cubs hat, and a two hour all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet. All ages are welcome. Tickets are available online or calling the Box Office at (574) 235-9988.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.