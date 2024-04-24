Hernandez's Blast Lifts River Bandits Over Cubs

South Bend, Indiana - A three-run homer off the bat of Omar Hernandez proved to be the difference on Wednesday, as the Quad Cities River Bandits claimed their Midwest League-leading 13th win of the season with a 4-2 victory over the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field.

The sixth-inning blast, Hernandez's first of the season, propelled the Bandits from a 2-1 deficit to a 4-2 advantage. Carter Jensen and Brett Squires both worked one out singles in front of Hernandez, who fell behind in the count 0-2 to Angel Hernandez, but after the southpaw attempted to throw a third-straight slider, the Quad Cities catcher pulled it over the left field fence to give the Bandits their first lead of the ballgame.

Although South Bend out-hit Quad Cities 10-5, River Bandits right-hander and Royals No. 4 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Ben Kudrna (2-1) earned his second win of the year and limited the Cubs to just one earned run over his second-straight 5.0-inning start, while striking out six.

Cooper McKeehan and Natanael Garabitos both earned a hold out of the Bandits' bullpen, each tossing a scoreless frame ahead of Ben Sears' six-out save- his third in as many opportunities this season.

Aside from Hernandez, Dustin Dickerson was the only other QC hitter to drive in a run, plating a tally on a game-tying second-inning single. The infielder, who also worked a pair of walks in the game, has now recorded an RBI in five of his last six contests.

With wins in 11 of their last 12 games, Quad Cities will look to guarantee itself a split of the six-game series with the Cubs tomorrow behind reigning Midwest League Pitcher of the Week, Steven Zobac (1-0, 1.20). South Bend will counter with Cubs' No. 25 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Brody McCullough (0-0, 0.00), who will make his second appearance and first start of 2024.

