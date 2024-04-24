MacLeod Added to 7-Day IL

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. LHP Christian MacLeod has been transferred to the 7-day IL with a middle finger laceration. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila. The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with five on the injured list. Cedar Rapids plays game two of its seven-game series against Beloit tonight at 6:35.

