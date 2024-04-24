Dragons High School Baseball Showcase Begins Tonight

April 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio - The 2024 Dragons High School Baseball Showcase at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District commences this evening when Eastern Cincinnati Conference heavyweights Kings and Lebanon square off at 6 pm.

This year's Dragons High School Baseball Showcase is presented by the Bob Ross Auto Group.

Lebanon reached the OHSAA Regional Finals and claimed a share of the conference title in 2023, while Kings placed third in the ECC standings last season. The schools contributed a combined eight players to the ECC All-First Team in 2023.

According to Eddie Meyers of the Starting 937 baseball podcast, a player to watch in the matchup is Lebanon right-handed pitcher and infielder Grant Keffaber. A Kent State commit, Keffaber was named to the ECC All-Conference Honorable Mention list last season.

All games in the Dragons High School Baseball Showcase are open to the public. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the first game of the day. High schools may provide their own PA announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads, and national anthem singers. Participating schools sell Dragons tickets to help raise money for their programs. The Dragons have been hosting the Miami Valley's best high school baseball teams since 2006.

Later this week in the Dragons High School Baseball Showcase, Lima Perry faces Allen East at 5 pm on Friday, followed by Tippecanoe and Bethel at 8 pm. A doubleheader on Saturday puts Upper Scioto Valley against Waynesfield-Goshen at 3 pm, with National Trail taking on Brookville at 6 pm.

A complete schedule of this season's high school baseball games at Day Air Ballpark can be found below:

Date Time Away Team Home Team

Wednesday, April 24 6:00 pm Kings Lebanon

Friday, April 26 5:00 pm Lima Perry Allen East

Friday, April 26 8:00 pm Tippecanoe Bethel

Saturday, April 27 3:00 pm Upper Scioto Valley Waynesfield-Goshen

Saturday, April 27 6:00 pm National Trail Brookville

Tuesday, May 7 6:00 pm Beavercreek Springfield-Shawnee

Wednesday, May 8 5:30 pm Union County (IN) Lehman Catholic

Wednesday, May 8 8:00 pm Lima Shawnee Northmont

Friday, May 10 5:00 pm Sidney Chaminade-Julienne

Friday, May 10 8:00 pm Franklin-Monroe Arcanum

Saturday, May 11 3:00 pm Fairlawn Houston

Saturday, May 11 6:00 pm Xenia Greenon

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.