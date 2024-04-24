South Bend Cubs Offer Marathon BOGO Ticket Deal

April 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, IN - Today the South Bend Cubs, in conjunction with their local Marathon and Arco gas stations, announced a special ticket deal just for filling up your gas tank.

Fans can stop by any participating Marathon gas station and pick up a rewards card. Then customers who fill up their tank at least twice, with a minimum of eight gallons of fuel, can use their rewards card at the Four Winds Field Box Office and redeem a buy one, get one free ticket offer for any Wednesday home game throughout the 2024 season (excluding July 3).

"This is another opportunity for us to partner up within the South Bend community and use that relationship to offer fans a way to save money," said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "We'd like the thank Marathon and Arco for their support and we hope to continue this deal in the years to come."

"Marathon is honored to start this inaugural sponsorship of the South Bend Cubs by providing a Buy One, Get One Ticket offer with just two fill-ups at participating Marathon stations," said David Skowronek Lead Territory Manager for Marathon Petroleum Company. "Today, inflation is every family's concern. Marathon is thrilled to save consumers on fuel with our new easy-to-use Marathon Rewards program AND save South Bend Cubs fans on game tickets. PLAY BALL!"

It's easy to sign up. Pick up your fill up card at one of the 26 participating Marathon locations in St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Kosciusko and Berrien Counties.

Disclaimer: Rewards card must be stamped by station attendant for proof of purchase. Card must be redeemed in-person at the Four Winds Field Box Office. Limit 4 cards per person, per game. Tickets must be of equal value, up to $18 ticket value. Card not redeemable for cash or in conjunction with any other offer. Seating subject to availability.

