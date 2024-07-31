Kernels Come from Three Down, Walk-off Great Lakes 4-3

July 31, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Down by three runs in the bottom of the ninth, the Kernels strung together five consecutive hits, including Jose Salas' game-winning RBI single to stun Great Lakes 4-3.

After Cedar Rapids scored first in all six games in the series at Quad Cities, Great Lakes scored first on Tuesday. In the top of the first inning, Chris Newell walked, stole second and scored on a Dylan Campbell RBI single to put the Loons on top 1-0.

In the top of the fifth, Great Lakes padded the lead. Walks of Jake Vogel and Josue De Paula put two on, and after a wild pitch moved them to second and third, a pair of sacrifice flies from Noah Miller and Campbell lifted the Loons on top 3-0.

But that would be if for the Great Lakes offense on the night. In relief of starter John Klein, the Kernels' bullpen combined between Jarret Whorff (1.2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K), Rafael Marcano (2.0 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K) and A.J. Labas (W, 1.0 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 K) combined to not allow a run across the final 4.2 innings keeping it a three-run game headed to the bottom of the ninth.

Quiet all night, the Kernels offense entered the bottom of the ninth inning with just two hits on the evening. With one out, Rayne Doncon's double was the third Cedar Rapids hit, and a Kevin Maitan home run behind him instantly made it a one-run game at 3-2. Down by a run, a Nate Baez base hit put more traffic on the bases. Dillon Tatum came on the pinch run for Baez, and after a wild pitch moved Tatum to third, he scored on a game-tying RBI double from Misael Urbina. With the winning run now on second, the next batter, Jose Salas, produced the Kernels' fifth straight one-out hit, a single to score Urbina and walk off the Loons 4-3.

The victory improves the Kernels to 55-40 overall, 34-13 at home, and 18-13 in the second half. Game two of the six-game series with Great Lakes is set for Wednesday at 12:05 with Jeremy Lee on the mound opposite Patrick Copen.

