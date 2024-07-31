Home Run Derby X Local Participants Announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Local athletes will compete alongside former Major League Baseball All-Stars and softball greats at MLB's Home Run Derby X at Parkview Field on Saturday, August 10 (7pm). Four area college players have been selected to participate, while two more are alternates, and two high school student-athletes will serve as catchers. (See below.)

Tickets for MLB's Home Run Derby X at Parkview Field start at just $12. The event, which will be capped off by fireworks, is expected to sell out, as more than 6,000 tickets have already been sold. Click here to officially purchase seats through the TinCaps and MLB.

Home Run Derby X is an exciting new baseball format built around power hitting and defensive hustle. It's a 3-on-3 co-ed competition, featuring four teams comprised of one MLB alum, one softball star, and one local college standout. With non-stop action, there'll be two semi-finals and one final. Click here to see video highlights and learn more about the rules.

"We're so happy to help put a spotlight on some of our local baseball stars," said Mike Nutter, President of the TinCaps, Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. "We can't wait to see these guys sharing the stage with MLB and softball legends."

Fort Wayne is the first stop on this year's national Home Run Derby X schedule before visits to Triple-A markets in Albuquerque, Nashville, and Durham.

Local Baseball Stars

Justin Osterhouse (Purdue University Fort Wayne)

Sam Gladd (Taylor University)

Sam Pesa (University of Saint Francis)

Jack Ferguson (Indiana Tech)

Nick Hockemeyer (Purdue Fort Wayne)*

Jordan Malott (Indiana Tech)*

Johnnie Ankenbruck (Homestead High School)**

Braden Christlieb (Carroll High School)**

*Alternate / **Catcher

---

Former MLB All-Stars

Jake Arrieta, Dexter Fowler, Carlos Gómez, and Nick Swisher

---

Softball / Women's Baseball Stars

Jocelyn Alo, Paige Halstead, Alex Hugo, and Ashton Lansdell

